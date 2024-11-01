Lakeshore Public Media to Provide Comprehensive Election Night Coverage

Lakeshore Public Media, public broadcasting station for Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland, will deliver real-time election night coverage on Tuesday, November 5, beginning at 6:00 PM CT.

Lakeshore Public Media’s Election Night broadcast will provide listeners with live local, statewide, and national election results over the air on 89.1FM, streaming live on the Lakeshore Public Media App, Facebook, YouTube, and LakeshorePublicMedia.org.

Tom Maloney, Vice President of Radio Operations, will host the evening's discussions alongside Lakeshore Public Media’s Chris Nolte and special guests, Professor Marie Eisenstein and Nicholas Cassis of Indiana University Northwest. Together, the panel will analyze pivotal storylines and offer insights into election outcomes affecting both Northwest Indiana and the broader democratic landscape.

“Our mission at Lakeshore Public Media is to be a trusted resource that keeps our community informed and engaged,” said Chuck Roberts, President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media. “Prior to election night, we've been here to make sure voters have clear, balanced information on the issues that impact us locally. We invite everyone in Northwest Indiana to tune in, stay connected, and be part of an engaged, informed community as the election results come in."

In the weeks leading up to the election, Lakeshore Public Media expanded its political programming to feature interviews with candidates and discussions on critical election topics. This coverage underscores the station's commitment to equipping voters with the information needed to make informed decisions.