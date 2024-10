Tune in on October 24th as the gubernatorial candidates, Democrat Jennifer McCormick, Libertarian Donald Rainwater, and Republican Mike Braun debate once last time before the November 5th election. This debate from WFYI’s studio is being presented by the Indiana Debate Commission in coordination with IPBS.

Listen live on 89.1 FM | LakeshorePublicMedia.org

Watch live on Lakeshore PBS

Stream it live on LakeshorePublicMedia.org/Livestream