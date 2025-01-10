© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
DONATE TO THE BUILDING BLOCKS FUND

In uncertain times, this activist says to 'think like a mother'

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Matthew CloutierSanaz Meshkinpour
Published January 10, 2025 at 9:16 AM CST

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Navigating uncertainty.

Activist Yifat Susskind's organization, MADRE, is rooted in the idea that in uncertain times, we should 'think like a mother.' To her, this means being determined to ease the suffering of others.

About Yifat Susskind

Yifat Susskind is the executive director of MADRE, an organization that partners with women's human rights activists from Latin America, the Middle East, Asia and Africa to create programs in their communities that meet urgent needs and create lasting change. Her writing has appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Los Angeles Times, The Guardian, The Chronicle of Philanthropy, Harvard International Review, N.Y.U. Journal of International Law and Politics, and others.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Matthew Cloutier and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Matthew Cloutier
Matthew Cloutier is a producer for TED Radio Hour. While at the show, he has focused on stories about science and the natural world, ranging from operating Mars rovers to exploring Antarctica's hidden life. He has also pitched these kinds of episodes, including "Through The Looking Glass" and "Migration."
Sanaz Meshkinpour
