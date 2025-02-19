© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
DONATE TO THE BUILDING BLOCKS FUND

House Republicans reject all Democratic floor amendments to budget bill

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published February 19, 2025 at 4:05 PM CST
Jeff Thompson stands on the House floor, holding pieces of paper. Greg Porter stands at a lectern, speaking into a microphone. Thompson is a White man with white hair. He is wearing glasses and a suit and tie. Porter is a Black man, bald with a white goatee. He is wearing glasses and a suit and tie.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Rep. Jeff Thompson (R-Lizton), background, watches Rep. Greg Porter (D-Indianapolis), foreground, presents one of the House Democrats' amendments to the state budget bill on Feb. 19, 2025.

House Republicans rejected every effort by Democrats Wednesday to adjust the state budget bill.

Some of the proposed changes to HB 1001 would’ve provided more dollars for pre-K, child care and teacher salaries.

While Democrats offered a significant amendment that included their own version of the state budget, they also offered individual proposals on targeted issues.

That includes an initiative to help first-time home buyers, stopping an expansion of the state’s private school vouchers and a gun safety program.

Rep. Mike Andrade (D-Munster) said that last one only costs $100,000 — in a $46 billion budget.

“It’s not a lot of money when you think about the lives that we could save and help,” Andrade said.

READ MORE: House GOP budget includes 2 percent increases for K-12, Braun's agency cuts — but no new tax cuts

Join the conversation and sign up for our weekly text group: the Indiana Two-Way. Your comments and questions help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana and our 2025 bill tracker.

But House Republican budget architect Rep. Jeff Thompson (R-Lizton) said this budget is a tight one.

“If we had the dollars, I can say — some of those ideas aren’t all bad,” Thompson said.

Thompson did tell Andrade he’d work with him as the session advances on the gun safety program.

All of the Democrats’ amendments were rejected along party lines.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
IPB News
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith