Third graders have an additional chance to pass IREAD-3 over summer under bill headed to governor

Lawmakers passed a measure last year that says most students who do not pass the state's third grade reading exam cannot move forward to fourth grade. The House gave its final approval this week for another bill that gives students another chance to take that test before being retained.

Third graders currently have one chance to retake the IREAD-3 during the summer before being held back. HEA 1499 gives them an additional chance in the summer.

The measure also allows some exemptions in the retention law for certain English language learners who attend schools where more than half of third graders are learning English.

The exemption phases out during the 2028 fiscal year, but the Indiana Legislative Services Agency estimates it could keep close to 800 English language learner students across 38 public schools from being retained.

Join the conversation and sign up for our weekly text group: the Indiana Two-Way. Your comments and questions help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana and our 2025 bill tracker.

Additionally, the measure allows schools to hold required career fairs off school property as long as they provide transportation. The bill originally required school administrators to earn literacy endorsements similar to those required for some teachers — but that provision was struck from the final bill.

The measure now heads to the governor’s desk.

Kirsten is our education reporter. Contact her at kadair@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @kirsten_adair.