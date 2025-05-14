© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Future of your Public Media Station is in Jeopardy

Rokita releases 'Churches' Bill of Rights,' provides legal guidance to religious institutions

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published May 14, 2025 at 2:00 PM CDT
A screenshot of a video shows Todd Rokita pointing at the camera, flanked by American and Indiana flags. Rokita is a White man with dark hair. He is wearing a black suit coat and white shirt.
Screenshot of YouTube video
Attorney General Todd Rokita released a video statement to accompany his "Churches' Bill of Rights" in which he called it a "vital tool" for people of faith.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita released a “Churches’ Bill of Rights” Wednesday, a joint effort with Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith that lays out the legal and constitutional rights of religious institutions and people of faith.

The document, which comes in a question-and-answer format, addresses issues that include how religious institutions can maintain tax-exempt status, participate in the political process and access government resources such as school vouchers.

In a video statement, Rokita said his “Churches’ Bill of Rights” should be a “vital tool” for people of faith.

“So, having all of this compiled in one convenient document for the pastors and congregation will always ensure that you have the correct and most up-to-date information with regards to your religious liberty,” Rokita said.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

The document is a follow-up to guidance Rokita issued last year, which was focused on how religious institutions can engage in the political process.

It cites state and federal constitutions and laws to back up the information it provides, as well as noting court rulings that its answers are based on.

Rokita previously released a Parents’ Bill of Rights early in his first term as attorney general. It was sharply criticized at the time as a political tool aimed at stirring division.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Tags
IPB News
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith