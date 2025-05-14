Rokita releases 'Churches' Bill of Rights,' provides legal guidance to religious institutions

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita released a “Churches’ Bill of Rights” Wednesday, a joint effort with Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith that lays out the legal and constitutional rights of religious institutions and people of faith.

The document, which comes in a question-and-answer format, addresses issues that include how religious institutions can maintain tax-exempt status, participate in the political process and access government resources such as school vouchers.

In a video statement, Rokita said his “Churches’ Bill of Rights” should be a “vital tool” for people of faith.

“So, having all of this compiled in one convenient document for the pastors and congregation will always ensure that you have the correct and most up-to-date information with regards to your religious liberty,” Rokita said.

The document is a follow-up to guidance Rokita issued last year, which was focused on how religious institutions can engage in the political process.

It cites state and federal constitutions and laws to back up the information it provides, as well as noting court rulings that its answers are based on.

Rokita previously released a Parents’ Bill of Rights early in his first term as attorney general. It was sharply criticized at the time as a political tool aimed at stirring division.

