Indiana voters may soon receive postcards for federally-required voter roll cleanup

Registered voters in Indiana will soon receive postcards in the mail from the Indiana Election Division as part of the state’s latest voter roll maintenance effort.

If you receive a postcard and it lists your correct name and address, you don’t have to do anything. If there is an error on the card, you should contact your local election administrator’s office or go online to IndianaVoters.com to update your information.

If the postcard gets returned to the Election Division as undeliverable, a second mailing is sent out. That second postcard asks the voter to update or cancel their registration.

If that second mailing comes back as undeliverable and nothing else happens, a person’s registration isn’t yet canceled — it’s marked inactive. Inactive registrations are only canceled if they aren’t updated — or the person doesn’t vote — after the next two federal elections.

States are required by federal law to regularly “clean up” their voter rolls — ensuring people who have moved or died, for instance, are either removed or have their information updated.

