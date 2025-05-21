© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
The Future of your Public Media Station is in Jeopardy

Rokita touts work opposing illegal immigration in trip to southern U.S. border

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published May 21, 2025 at 1:30 PM CDT
Todd Rokita stands in front of supporters who are holding up signs. One sign says "This is Rokita County." Rokita is a White man with dark hair. He is wearing a black suit, white shirt and red tie.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has taken multiple trips to the southern U.S. border while in office.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita touted his work fighting illegal immigration Wednesday during a trip to the United States' southern border.

Rokita has taken multiple trips to the southern border while in office.

Standing alongside other Republican attorneys general next to a part of a border fence in Arizona, Rokita noted his efforts to enforce Indiana’s ban on sanctuary city policies.

Rokita has filed multiple lawsuits and gotten local governments to rescind ordinances that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

The Republican official said his office will also focus on labor trafficking.

“We think may be going on in the state of Indiana and we’re going to find out and we’re going to be fearless in our resolve to get to the bottom of it,” Rokita said.

Rokita advocated for state legislation this year that would have allowed his office to more aggressively investigate businesses suspected of employing undocumented immigrants.

But after being scaled back in the House, that legislation died when it failed to get a hearing in the Senate.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
IPB News
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
