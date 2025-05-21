Rokita touts work opposing illegal immigration in trip to southern U.S. border

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita touted his work fighting illegal immigration Wednesday during a trip to the United States' southern border.

Rokita has taken multiple trips to the southern border while in office.

Standing alongside other Republican attorneys general next to a part of a border fence in Arizona, Rokita noted his efforts to enforce Indiana’s ban on sanctuary city policies.

Rokita has filed multiple lawsuits and gotten local governments to rescind ordinances that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

The Republican official said his office will also focus on labor trafficking.

“We think may be going on in the state of Indiana and we’re going to find out and we’re going to be fearless in our resolve to get to the bottom of it,” Rokita said.

Rokita advocated for state legislation this year that would have allowed his office to more aggressively investigate businesses suspected of employing undocumented immigrants.

But after being scaled back in the House, that legislation died when it failed to get a hearing in the Senate.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.