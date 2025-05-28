Dealing fentanyl carries harsher penalties under new law highlighted by Gov. Mike Braun

Gov. Mike Braun said a new law “raises the bar” on dealing fentanyl to ensure Hoosiers are better protected against the drug.

Braun highlighted legislation Wednesday that reduces the amount of the drug someone has to possess in order to trigger harsher criminal penalties.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fentanyl is the primary driver of 2 out of every 3 overdose deaths in the country. And that’s why Braun said addressing the scourge of fentanyl is a focus of his administration.

“Criminals should know there will be consequences for their actions,” Braun said.

Under the new law, SEA 324, if someone intends to deliver a drug with less than one gram of fentanyl, it’s now a Level 4 felony, which can mean up to 12 years in prison. More than a gram means higher penalties.

Sen. Aaron Freeman (R-Indianapolis), the bill’s author, wanted the initial penalty to be even higher.

“In my view, fentanyl is different from most every other drug,” Freeman said. “I mean, this isn’t a drug, it’s a product that will kill you in microscopic amounts.”

Freeman said he believes the new law is focused on people “peddling” fentanyl and not just people with substance use disorders who are sharing the drug.

