Amerie: Tiny Desk Concert

This Black Music Month, Tiny Desk honors the anniversaries of landmark albums that have shaped the course of music and culture.

When Amerie arrived at the Tiny Desk, her enthusiastic energy and bright smile was an instant mood boost. The warm entrance felt fitting for an artist whose music embodies the soul of summer: bold percussion, breezy vocals and the feeling of endless possibilities.

When her sophomore album, Touch, dropped in 2005, it introduced a national audience to the infectious rhythms of go-go. Rooted in Washington, D.C., go-go is known for its layered percussion, funky basslines and live instrumentation made to hype the crowd. These sounds pulse through Amerie's music and helped to make "1 Thing" a standout in a year overflowing with R&B hits.

Amerie, who once lived in Washington, D.C., for several years, returns to the city with a reimagined set accompanied by go-go legends Backyard Band. Together, they open the show with songs from her debut album, All I Have, including "Talkin' to Me" and the quintessential summer anthem "Why Don't We Fall in Love." She eases into her latest single, "Mine," and delivers a fan-favorite, "I Just Died," before introducing a new rendition of "Rolling Down My Face" that you'll want to hear all the time from now on. By the time "Talkin' About" kicks in, Amerie is in full dance mode. When "1 Thing" closes out the set, she steps from behind the Desk to join the dance party, turning the performance into a celebration.

SET LIST

"Talkin' to Me"

"Why Don't We Fall in Love"

"Mine"

"I Just Died"

"Rolling Down My Face"

"Talkin' About"

"1 Thing"

MUSICIANS

Amerie: vocals

Warren Jones: keys

Michael Dunklin: keys

Eric Britt: keys

Bobby Terry: guitar

Eugene Chapman: alto saxophone

Nathaniel Fields: bass

Paul Edwards: drums

Keith Robinson: percussion

Tanesia Mack: background vocals

Tonaee' Burgess: background vocals

Zay'Marie: background vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Alanté Serene

Director/Editor: Maia Stern

Audio Technical Director: Josh Newell

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Elizabeth Gillis

Audio Engineer: Josephine Nyounai

Production Assistants: Dora Levite, Ashley Pointer

Photographer: Grace Raver

Tiny Desk Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Copyright 2025 NPR