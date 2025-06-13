Young backs legislation to drive more people into school mental health professions

U.S. Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) said access to mental health services is vital for K-12 students’ well-being and academic success. And he’s backing legislation that tries to drive more people into school mental health care jobs.

The National Association of School Psychologists recommends a ratio of one school psychologist for every 500 students. Young said there’s work to be done to hit that goal.

“Nationwide, the average is one per 1,200 students and in Indiana, it’s roughly one per 1,700 students,” Young said.

Young’s legislation would help pay for graduate degrees in certain programs, including school psychology, school counseling and school social work.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

Young said he understands it’s currently a tough environment to spend federal dollars.

“Those of us who stand for constitutionally-limited good government need to defend essential services of government and ensure that people maintain faith in them,” Young said.

The bill has bipartisan co-sponsors in both the U.S. House and U.S. Senate.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.