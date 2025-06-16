Duke Energy union workers prepare for 'work stoppage' amid stalled contract negotiations

Union workers at Duke Energy are preparing for a potential strike over stalled contract negotiations with the company. The International Brotherhood of Electric Workers Local 1393 represents nearly 1,000 Duke Energy workers across the state.

IBEW Local 1393 is advocating for fair wages, better benefits and improved working conditions. But the union's business manager, Christopher Wilson, said they feel like their voices aren’t being heard. Wilson said the union has tried to negotiate with their employer since January — but they haven't reached an agreement.

"We've seen some things that we've never seen before in negotiations," Wilson said. "Duke Energy canceled one entire session with negotiations."

He said union workers are risking their lives in inclement weather and unsafe work conditions to service communities across the state, and receive “nothing in return.”

“This strike is about ensuring that our communities are served with trained, experienced workers who are treated fairly. We're not asking for more than what we deserve," Wilson said. "We're asking for what's right."

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

The union said its members are working under an extension of their current contract until June 30. Wilson said after that, the union workers will be without a contract if an agreement can’t be reached.

Wilson said once the workers are without a contract they become "at will" employees and he said at the point their management could terminate them at any moment.

Duke Energy said in a statement they value their union workers and want to reach a mutually favorable labor agreement that provides fair compensation, competitive benefits and a safe work environment.

Timoria is our labor and employment reporter. Contact her at tcunningham@wfyi.org.