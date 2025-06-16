Indiana to receive up to $100 million from Purdue Pharma, Sackler family opioid settlement

Indiana state and local governments expect to receive up to $100 million over the next 15 years from a settlement with one of the companies and families accused of fueling the country’s opioid abuse crisis.

Attorney General Todd Rokita announced Monday that 55 attorneys general have agreed to a settlement with Purdue Pharma and its owners, the Sackler family.

In a statement, Rokita said the agreement bans the Sacklers from selling opioids in the United States “and delivers critical funds to rebuild our communities through addiction treatment, prevention and recovery programs.”

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

The settlement is still subject to approval from a bankruptcy court. Purdue Pharma has no affiliation with Purdue University.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.