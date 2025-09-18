Local Libraries Hours Being Reduced

The Porter County Public Library System announced that later this year, most locations will have shortened hours of operation to prepare for the fiscal impacts of the state’s property tax cut law.

Senate Enrolled Act 1 was a property tax bill that will save two-thirds of taxpayers up to $300 on their 2026 property tax bill while local governments will lose $1.4 billion through 2028. The bill was signed into law by Gov. Mike Braun on April 15 and Braun called it a “historic” plan to reduce property taxes for most Hoosier homeowners while limiting future tax hikes and making the tax system fairer and more transparent.

As library staff considered changes to hours of operation, which go into effect Nov. 1, they reviewed data on visitor numbers, material check-outs, technology use, program attendance and facility use, said Porter County Public Library System director Jesse Butz.

Changing the hours of operation will save the library system hundreds of thousands of dollars, no one will be laid off as a result of the shift in the hours of operation.

More information about your local branch and operation hours, you can go to:

https://www.pcpls.org/branches-hours