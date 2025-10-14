Michigan City Showcases New Housing Project

Michigan City showcases new housing projects going up all throughout the city and downtown area amid a projected demand for thousands of more homes.

Zimmerman-Volk Associates did a study that found a demand for 3,000 homes in Michigan City over the next five years. Co-Managing Director Laurie Volk told a business crowd at an Economic Development Corporation Michigan City brunch at Uptown Social in downtown Michigan City last week that there is a need for more houses, apartments, condos and townhomes.

The Franklin at 11th Street Station and SoLa will bring hundreds of new condos, apartments and townhomes downtown, but new housing is under construction all across the city

“The City Council has facilitated such development,” Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch said. “The community also has embraced such projects.”

In addition to a need for more housing, the Zimmerman-Volk study also found a huge unmet demand for retail in the city. The city has other areas that are poised for future growth, Michigan City Director of Redevelopment Skyler York said.