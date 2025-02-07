Midwest Beat Blues: Double-Shots, and the "Kings of Blues"

Tune in to hear double shots from the latest albums by WARREN HAYNES and DEREK CARUSO & THE BLUES FUSE at the top of the first hour of the show.

Also during hour one will be brand new songs from SOUTHERN AVENUE, JOSE RAMIREZ, and BOB STROGER & THE HEADHUNTERS. There's some classic tunes by BOBBY RUSH and some Italian blues from DARIO LOMBARD & THE BLUES GANG.

HOUR TWO of this week's program features the three kings of the blues -- B.B., ALBERT and FREDDIE -- some tasty tunes from BONNIE RAITT, JACK WHITTLE, and some passionate live recordings by The ALLMAN BROTHERS, MUDDY WATERS and CHRISTONE "Kingfish" INGRAM.