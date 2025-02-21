Midwest Beat Blues: February 21, 2025

This week's program description:

HOUR ONE: The show opens with some Swing Blues -- a four song "swing set" if you will -- featuring The Bob Lanza Blues Band, Eddie Boyd, T-Bone Walker, and Johnny Copeland. It also includes a few regional blues artists -- Maurice John Vaugha, Jeff Massey (SWB) and Johnny Burgin -- plus some deeper cuts by artists like Beth Hart, Robin Trower, Keb' Mo and others.

HOUR TWO: Is my interview with blues/rock guitar great JOE BONAMASSA that includes cuts from his latest studio album ("Blues Deluxe: Vol. 2"), his new concert album ("Joe Bonamassa Live At The Hollywood Bowl with Orchestra"), and his latest internet-only single with rocker Sammy Hagar. There's even a deep cut from his last 2023 studio album ("V") with Black Country Communion.

