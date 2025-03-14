Midwest Beat Blues: March 14, 2025

This week's program kicks off with a double shot of songs from "Live At The Roxy", the brand new release by Northwest Indiana's own MARTY "BIG DOG" MERCER. It also includes cuts from new releases by CHRIS DANIELS & THE KINGS' latest "Blues With Horns", and ALLY VENABLE's "Money & Power."

Other regional artists included in the playlist this week are HOWARD & THE WHITE BOYS and THE CASHBOX KINGS.

There's also plenty of studio cuts from classic artists as well, including ERIC CLAPTON, BOBBY RUSH, OTIS RUSH, ETTA JAMES, BIG DADDY KINSEY, JIMMY JOHNSON, SONNY BOY WILLIAMSON, JOHN LEE HOOKER, JAMES COTTON and JOHNNY COPELAND.

If you live your blues live, there is a segment of rockin' concert tracks as well by CHRISTONE "KINGFISH" INGRAM, JONNY LANG, RONNIE WOOD and MICK TAYLOR.

