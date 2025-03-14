© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DONATE TO THE BUILDING BLOCKS FUND
NIPSCO (electric utility) will be conducting work at our tower site Friday, March 14th which may result in broadcast interruptions between 9 am - 5 pm. Streaming services should not be affected, WATCH NOW.
Midwest Beat Blues

Midwest Beat Blues: March 14, 2025

By Tom Lounges
Published March 14, 2025 at 2:31 PM CDT

This week's program kicks off with a double shot of songs from "Live At The Roxy", the brand new release by Northwest Indiana's own MARTY "BIG DOG" MERCER. It also includes cuts from new releases by CHRIS DANIELS & THE KINGS' latest "Blues With Horns", and ALLY VENABLE's "Money & Power."

Other regional artists included in the playlist this week are HOWARD & THE WHITE BOYS and THE CASHBOX KINGS.

There's also plenty of studio cuts from classic artists as well, including ERIC CLAPTON, BOBBY RUSH, OTIS RUSH, ETTA JAMES, BIG DADDY KINSEY, JIMMY JOHNSON, SONNY BOY WILLIAMSON, JOHN LEE HOOKER, JAMES COTTON and JOHNNY COPELAND.

If you live your blues live, there is a segment of rockin' concert tracks as well by CHRISTONE "KINGFISH" INGRAM, JONNY LANG, RONNIE WOOD and MICK TAYLOR.

Midwest Beat Blues
Tom Lounges
Tom Lounges has been a radio personality and music journalist since 1979. For the last 43 years, Tom has been reporting on entertainment as a weekly music columnist and feature writer for The Times newspaper.
See stories by Tom Lounges