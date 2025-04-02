Midwest Beat Blues: March 21, 2025

HOUR ONE: Largely playing tracks from new blues releases that landed on my desk over the last 2-3 weeks. Among the artists whose new music is featured are: TONY HOLIDAY, BOB LANZA BLUES BAND, SHARI PUORTO, JANIVA MAGNESS, MITCH RYDER, OLLIE OWENS, REV. PEYTON'S BIG DAMN BAND, and MAX HIGHTOWER.

HOUR TWO: This entire hour features my interview with MALCOLM BRUCE -- the son of iconic British blues-rocker Jack Bruce -- who discusses his touring group SONS OF CREAM who are coming to Hobart Art Theater for a 7pm concert performance after doing a 5-6pm meet 'n' greet with "Midwest BEAT Blues" listeners at Tom Lounges' Record Bin on Wednesday, March 26th.

The interview segment also features several songs from "HEAVENLY CREAM: An Acoustic Tribute to Cream" (Quarto Valley Records) that was spearheaded and features Malcolm Bruce in the studio with and a stellar cast of celebrity guests that include -- Paul Rodgers, Maggie Bell, Deborah Bonham, Joe Bonamassa, Bernie Marsden, Pete Brown and Ginger Baker (in what became his final recording session).

