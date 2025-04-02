© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Midwest Beat Blues

Midwest Beat Blues: March 21, 2025

By Tom Lounges
Published March 21, 2025 at 10:17 AM CDT

HOUR ONE:  Largely playing tracks from new blues releases that landed on my desk over the last 2-3 weeks. Among the artists whose new music is featured are: TONY HOLIDAY, BOB LANZA BLUES BAND, SHARI PUORTO, JANIVA MAGNESS, MITCH RYDER, OLLIE OWENS, REV. PEYTON'S BIG DAMN BAND, and MAX HIGHTOWER.  

HOUR TWO:  This entire hour features my interview with MALCOLM BRUCE -- the son of iconic British blues-rocker Jack Bruce -- who discusses his touring group SONS OF CREAM who are coming to Hobart Art Theater for a 7pm concert performance after doing a 5-6pm meet 'n' greet with "Midwest BEAT Blues" listeners at Tom Lounges' Record Bin on Wednesday, March 26th.

The interview segment also features several songs from "HEAVENLY CREAM: An Acoustic Tribute to Cream" (Quarto Valley Records) that was spearheaded and features Malcolm Bruce in the studio with and a stellar cast of celebrity guests that include -- Paul Rodgers, Maggie Bell, Deborah Bonham, Joe Bonamassa, Bernie Marsden, Pete Brown and Ginger Baker (in what became his final recording session).

Midwest Beat Blues
Tom Lounges
Tom Lounges has been a radio personality and music journalist since 1979. For the last 43 years, Tom has been reporting on entertainment as a weekly music columnist and feature writer for The Times newspaper.
See stories by Tom Lounges