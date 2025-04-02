Midwest Beat Blues: March 28, 2025

This week's edition of "MIDWEST BEAT BLUES" finds show host/producer and mega-blues music fan Tom Lounges blowing the dust off a handful of lost classics from the Chess Records vault. Deep cuts by the likes of Etta James, John Lee Hooker, Buddy Guy & Junior Wells, and Pinetop Perkins.

There's also a four-pack of REGION blues artists -- Derek Caruso & Blues Fuse, Planetary Blues Band, The Resurrection Blues Band and Don Griffin -- spun together in a block that shows the great talents found right here in the NWI market.

Another grouping of artists include such Texas Honeys as Ally Venable, Lou Ann Barton, Carolyn Wonderland and Marcia Ball all struttng their stuff and proving the ladies can certainly blues it up as well as the boys.

This powerful show begins with a triple play of brand new songs from a just released collaboration album from Deep Rush Records/Thirty Tigers titled, "YOUNG FASHIONED WAYS," that pairs Kenny Wayne Shepherd & Bobby Rush. Other brand new music is debuted from the first time on the program by artists the include Hughes Taylor and The Sean Chambers Band. Tune in and turn up!