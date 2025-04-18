Midwest Beat Blues: April 18, 2025

This week's program -- brought to the air weekly by Tom Lounges Record Bin in downtown Hobart, Indiana -- is themed and titled as "LADIES SING THE BLUES"

As the name suggests, this is a full two hour program featuring ONLY the women of the blues. All eras and all-styles of blues are featured from over 20 different artists.

There's the female blues pioneers like BESSIE SMITH, BIG MAMA THORNTON, ANN PEEBLES, RUTH BROWN and BILLIE HOLIDAY.

Latter day artists that certainly warrant airplay, but don't seem to get their fair share. Among those are THE UPPITY BLUESWOMEN, SENA ERHARDT, DANIELLA COTTON, JACKIE VENSON, VAL STARR, and SHIRLEY KING.Of course, I would be remiss to not feature some of the amazing guitar goddesses of the blues such as ALLY VENABLE, ANA POPOVIC, BONNIE RAITT, SUSAN TEDESHI and CAROLYN WONDERLAND.Adding to the flavor are some fresh young talents as well, like CRYSTAL SHAWANDA, BRIGITTE PURDY, and NWI's own blues queen MANDALYN.

"THE LADIES SING THE BLUES" was a blast for me to put together. I predict that another show with this same theme will be compiled in the not too distant future, because there were a lot of worthy blues ladies I couldn't shoehorn into the playlist for this one.

Turn it up and enjoy!

Now get to bluesin'.

