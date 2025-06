This edition of "Midwest BEAT Blues" is somewhat of a salute to CHESS RECORDS. It's mostly focused on the classic, forgotten and very vintage artists/tracks. It's a bit of throwback show with a fair share of early blues of the 1950s and 1960s that then returns the listener back to today with a new Chess-related song.

A few other random blues wrap up the last 15 or so minutes of the program.