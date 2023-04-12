Ongoing bridge work to bring another overnight closure to Calumet Ave.

Calumet Avenue will once again be closed overnight between Hammond and Munster, as work continues on the new bike and pedestrian bridge.

Munster Police say Calumet and its sidewalks will be closed from 8:00 p.m. Thursday to 6:00 a.m. Friday as crews pour concrete onto the metal pan deck of the new bridge near River Drive. Drivers are asked to use 173rd, Columbia and Ridge Road as a detour.

Once complete, the bridge will carry the Little Calumet River Trail over Calumet Avenue's traffic lanes.