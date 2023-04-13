Regionally Speaking: You May Think Your Kid is The Next Lebron, Just Don’t Make Them Your Retirement Plan

New data from LendingTree states that nearly 40 percent of families will have at least one child under the age of 18 participate in youth sports. And 59 percent of those parents admit that sports program expenses will cause financial strain for the family. While all parents dream of their kids becoming the next Tom Brady or Serena Williams, the reality is fewer than 2 percent of high school students receive a collegiate sports scholarship – let alone become professional athletes. So, now that reality has set in, how are parents supposed to support their kid’s activities, save for college and tuck money away for their own retirement? Lakeshore Public Radio host Dee Dotson speaks with Greg Hammer who believes that it can be done when you plan strategically. Greg Hammer provide tips that parents can implement now to set both them and their kids on the right financial path without forgoing today’s fun.

For more information on the Hammer Financial Group you can visit https://www.hammerfinancialgroup.com/