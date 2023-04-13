© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Regionally Speaking: You May Think Your Kid is The Next Lebron, Just Don’t Make Them Your Retirement Plan

Lakeshore Public Radio | By Dee Dotson
Published March 17, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT
New data from LendingTree states that nearly 40 percent of families will have at least one child under the age of 18 participate in youth sportsAnd 59 percent of those parents admit that sports program expenses will cause financial strain for the family. While all parents dream of their kids becoming the next Tom Brady or Serena Williams, the reality is fewer than 2 percent of high school students receive a collegiate sports scholarship – let alone become professional athletes. So, now that reality has set in, how are parents supposed to support their kid’s activities, save for college and tuck money away for their own retirement? Lakeshore Public Radio host Dee Dotson speaks with Greg Hammer who believes that it can be done when you plan strategically. Greg Hammer provide tips that parents can implement now to set both them and their kids on the right financial path without forgoing today’s fun.

For more information on the Hammer Financial Group you can visit https://www.hammerfinancialgroup.com/

Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engage, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
