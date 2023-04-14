© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Governor expands disaster declaration request to include Lake County

Lakeshore Public Radio | By Michael Gallenberger
Published April 14, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT
Lake County could get federal aid for the recovery from last month's tornado.

On April 6, Governor Eric Holcomb asked President Joe Biden for a major disaster declaration for three counties affected by the storms. On Friday, the governor added another nine counties to that list, including Lake County.

The declaration could open the door to temporary housing assistance and other resources for individuals and business owners. Government agencies could also be reimbursed for their storm response.

The National Weather Service says an EF-1 tornado touched down in Merrillville on March 31 — damaging homes and blowing down trees.

Michael Gallenberger
