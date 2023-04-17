INDOT to hold public hearing on Hessville railroad overpass

Hammond residents will have a chance to weigh in on the proposed Hessville railroad overpass next week.

A new two-lane roadway called Governors Parkway would start near the intersection of 169th and Parrish, curve behind the existing homes east of Parrish, cross above the Norfolk Southern Railway tracks, and end east of Parrish on 173rd. A shared-use path would be built along the east side of the roadway.

The Indiana Department of Transportation will host a public hearing on Wednesday, April 26 at Scott Middle School. It will start at 5:30 p.m., with a presentation to begin at 6:00.

Residents have already been giving input at city council meetings and other events. Many are concerned that the bridge would destroy the sand dunes in the Briar East Woods, while forcing students to walk farther to school.

Linda Anguiano asked the city council again last week to consider elevating the railroad, rather than build a somewhat circuitous bridge. "You all may have to be prepared for yet another lawsuit, if these children are going to have to walk an additional one mile every morning and one mile every afternoon and if somebody gets hurt because this bridge doesn't solve that problem," Anguiano told council members.

INDOT and the Federal Highway Administration have determined that the project would have a "minimal impact" on the natural environment.