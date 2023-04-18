Calumet College announces death of former president Dennis Rittenmeyer

Former president of Calumet College and longtime community leader Dr. Dennis Rittenmeyer has died. Rittenmeyer passed away April 13, according to an announcement from the college.

He became Calumet College's president in 1987 and remained in the role for 24 years. The college says he stabilized the school's finances, grew enrollment by nearly 500 students, added bachelor's and master's degree opportunities and launched an athletic program.

Rittenmeyer was also involved with numerous organizations, including the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority, Lake Area United Way and Tri-City Mental Health Center. He also spent almost 10 years as the volunteer president of the Regional Bus Authority.