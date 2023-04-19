Valparaiso breaks ground on Flounder & Friends Skatepark

Valpo Parks broke ground Tuesday on its new, 16,000-square-foot skate park.

The new skate park — to be located at Fairgrounds Park — is designed to be a destination. The first phase alone would make it one of the top skate parks in the state, according to skate park committee co-chair Matt Evans.

"But, when we can achieve the entire vision, including phases two and three, it'll be one of the best parks in the country," Evans said.

The park is designed for skaters of all skill levels and abilities. Features will include a bowl in the shape of a fish with fins, a stair set with a rail, a quarter pipe, a mini ramp and a musical pad that plays a melody when someone skates across it. The Valparaiso Creative Council will add artwork.

But the new skate park will also pay tribute to the city's original one — built decades ago by local teenagers in memory of Ray “Flounder” Wampler, who had died in a crash. The new park will be named "Flounder & Friends Skatepark" to carry on that legacy.

Mayor Matt Murphy said the new park has been a dream for many years. "And this day is particularly rewarding because this project is community-inspired," Murphy added.

About $880,000 has been raised for the skate park so far, and fundraising continues.