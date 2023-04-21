Road work to bring lane closures to Cline Ave., State Road 49 to close in Jasper County

Another round of road projects gets underway soon.

Cline Avenue will have alternating lane and ramp closures starting Monday, between Calumet Avenue and U.S. 12. The Indiana Department of Transportation says crews will begin working on a pavement replacement project.

Then starting Wednesday, Cline will be down to one lane in each direction between 169th and Ridge Road, and the ramp from eastbound I-80/94 to northbound Cline will be reduced to one lane. That's for concrete restoration and bridge deck overlay projects. INDOT expects lane closures and changing traffic configurations to continue through the fall.

In Jasper County, State Road 49 will be closed between county roads 700 and 800 North, starting Monday, for a culvert replacement. INDOT's official detour uses State Road 10, U.S. 421 and State Road 14. That closure's expected to last through mid-May.