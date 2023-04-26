Valpo Parks director to retire

Valparaiso's longtime parks director will soon be stepping down. John Seibert has announced he plans to retire this summer, after 34 years with the city.

During that time, the city's developed a number of new parks, including ValPlayso, Fairgrounds Park and Central Park Plaza. Plans have also begun for the Flounder & Friends Skatepark, Adult Center for Enrichment and Valpo Sports & Recreation Campus.

The city says Seibert has brought regional and national recognition to the city. Last year, Valpo Parks was named an outstanding agency by the Indiana Park & Recreation Association. And Central Park Plaza was recognized as one of “America’s Great Public Spaces” by the American Planning Association in 2016.