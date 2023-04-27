As stopped trains draw attention to Hammond, many residents aren't happy with proposed solution

The safety risks posed by stopped trains in Hammond are drawing national attention, but the idea of building an overpass continues to divide the community.

A report released Wednesday by ProPublica and InvestigateTV shows children climbing over or crawling under stopped trains to get to school. But during a public hearing that same night, many residents said a proposed overpass is not the solution.

Ken Rosek said the Indiana Department of Transportation's preferred option is too far away from schools to prevent kids from crawling under trains, and it would destroy acres of woods and sand dunes. "We wanted the best solution, and not the worst solution possible. This is no solution at all," Rosek said.

Others worry that building a new road could pave the way for new home construction, further reducing natural space and wildlife habitat.

But emergency officials say the proposal could dramatically improve response times. Police Chief Andy Short used the example of responding to a domestic violence incident.

"I hear dispatchers trying to talk to the lady, saying, 'Hey, they're coming, they're coming.' We can't get to her," Short said.

Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. said the overpass is a solution to residents' number one complaint for decades. "Don't complain when those trains are stopped for four days," McDermott told residents. "Don't complain when you can't get around Hessville. Be careful who you listen to. We've researched this. We've talked to the community. We got free money, and we want more!"

Still, some residents want to explore other options, like elevating the railroad tracks while keeping the existing streets open below. A rail union representative called on residents to demand railroad companies run shorter trains.