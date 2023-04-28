NIRPC launches Calumet Greenways & Blueways app

A new mobile app aims to make it easier to get around Northwest Indiana by bike. The Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission has launched its Calumet Greenways & Blueways app, after years of work.

It maps out the Region's trails, along with a number of roadways suitable for bike riding, color-coded by difficulty. It also includes waterways suitable for paddling.

NIRPC Active Transportation Planner Mitch Barloga told NIRPC's Ped, Pedal and Paddle Committee Thursday that the app isn't perfect yet, and they're looking to add more features. "We don't have it calibrated where you'll be able to see yourself on the map just yet," he said. "Again, we're working on things."

The app covers Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, along with Chicago's south suburbs in Illinois. Barloga said NIRPC hasn't given up on paper maps, either. They hope to print a new edition next year.