Local News

Proposed U.S. Bike Route would connect Region to Central Indiana

By Michael Gallenberger
Published April 28, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT
The proposed U.S. Bike Route 37 would connect the Erie Lackawanna Trail in Northwest Indiana to the Monon Trail in Hamilton County.

Indiana could soon have its fifth nationally-designated bike route. U.S. Bike Route 37 would connect the Erie Lackawanna Trail in Northwest Indiana to the Monon Trail in Hamilton County.

The 182-mile route would mainly use existing city streets and country roads, with only a few sections on separated trails. In fact, the designation doesn't mean there'd be any visible changes at all. But the route could be indicated on maps, and signage and pavement markings could be added in the future.

The proposed route would pass through Rensselaer, Lafayette and Lebanon on the way to Central Indiana.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says U.S. Bike Routes are designed for experienced long-distance bicycle riders, who are comfortable riding in traffic. It says it's requesting the designation from the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, at the request of the Adventure Cycling Association and other bicycle advocates.

Residents can comment on the proposed route between now and May 10.

Other routes passing through Indiana include U.S. Bike Route 35, which travels between LaPorte County and Jeffersonville — and U.S. Bike Route 36, which connects Chicago to Michigan through Northwest Indiana.

Michael Gallenberger
