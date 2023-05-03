New study to provide insight into public safety in Porter County

The Porter County Commissioners have agreed to spend up to $5,000 to figure out how the county's public safety system works. Last week, the commissioners approved a consulting contract with the RBI Group.

Commissioner Jim Biggs said the county established a commission to study all aspects of public safety — including police, fire, EMS and the Prosecutor's Office. But it's decided it needs some outside help.

"We're going to understand why we do what we do, and we're going to understand if — what we do — if there's a better way of doing it, and the public is going to have a better understanding of what constitutes the entire public safety system, what props it up here, in our county," Biggs explained.

The consultant is expected to put together a report and give a presentation to the commissioners, along with the public.

Biggs also announced that the county administration building will now be staffed by a sheriff's officer during business hours. He said the commissioners wanted security for years but couldn't find the necessary funding. Now, Sheriff Jeff Balon has figured out a way to do it.