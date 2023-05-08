15-year-old faces 10 criminal charges, following Lake Central High School bomb threat

A 15-year-old Lake Central High School student faces 10 criminal charges, in connection with a false bomb threat last week.

St. John Police say that on May 1, two students in the same classroom got an airdrop message, saying that someone was planning to bomb the school. Officers say security camera footage showed that two students, who weren't supposed to be in the class, went in the room just before the message was sent and left just afterward. An analysis showed that the message came from one of their cell phones, according to police.

On Friday, a student was arrested and taken to the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center. The student faces three felony counts of intimidation, three misdemeanor counts of harassment, one misdemeanor count of false informing and three counts of disorderly conduct.

St. John Police stressed that they take any school threats very seriously and will "prosecute to the fullest extent of the law."