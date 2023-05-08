Residents to get update on Grand Calumet River restoration efforts

Efforts to restore the Grand Calumet River will be the focus of a public open house next week.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management says the river was listed as an area of concern, under the U.S.–Canada Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement. These are places where past pollution and other factors have caused environmental degradation.

Work has been underway to address contamination, restore habitats of native species and improve water quality — thanks to funding from the federal Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

On Thursday, May 18, representatives from IDEM and other state, federal and local agencies will provide an update on those efforts. The open house will take place from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the East Chicago Library Pastrick Branch on Chicago Avenue.