Purdue Northwest accepting applications for Leadership Northwest Indiana program

Lakeshore Public Radio | By Michael Gallenberger
Published May 9, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT
Region professionals have a chance to brush up on their leadership skills.

Purdue Northwest is now accepting applications for the 2023-2024 Leadership Northwest Indiana program. It aims to help professionals build their networks and learn from real-world challenges, all while strengthening their leadership skills.

Sheila Matias is the executive director of Purdue Northwest's Leadership Institute. She said in a statement that its mission is to develop and support leaders wherever they are on their leadership journey, using a research-based program and customized approach. That includes monthly professional development training and activities, a leadership assessment and one-on-one coaching.

Leadership Northwest Indiana will take place from September 2023 through May 2024 at Purdue's Westville campus.

