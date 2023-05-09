Request for Valpo Council to speak out against gun violence sparks debate over meeting minutes

The Valparaiso City Council has so far declined to speak out against gun violence, and one council member feels the little discussion that has taken place hasn't been fully recorded in the meeting minutes.

After Valparaiso High School students walked out of class last month to protest gun violence, resident Brian Williams called on Mayor Matt Murphy and the city council to speak out on the issue and share their opinions with legislators. At the next meeting, council member Robert Cotton suggested drafting a resolution on gun reform. But he was interrupted by Mayor Murphy, since that portion of the meeting was set aside for council liaison reports.

That led to a heated exchange between the two this week, when Cotton complained that the draft version of the meeting minutes didn't fully capture his statements.

"That's noted in the minutes, Robert. It is," Murphy said.

"No, no. It's not noted," Cotton replied.

Cotton continued to ask for an amendment, but Murphy proceeded with a vote, saying Cotton's proposed change wasn't substantive. "You do not have the floor. We have a motion," Murphy said.

"That's rude, man. Don't do that," Cotton responded.

The minutes from the April 24 meeting were quickly approved, with no apparent vote from Cotton.

Williams again spoke to the council during the public comment portion of this week's meeting, saying there's a lot of common ground to be found on the issue of gun safety, if leaders are just willing to talk. "I again encourage you to speak often about this problem, both in public and in private, because, as I said before, solutions do not arise in a vacuum. Please, do not perpetuate the vacuum," Williams told council members.

But others felt the city council can't be expected to solve national or global issues.