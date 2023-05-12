More intersection work coming to State Road 49

More intersection work is coming to State Road 49 in Chesterton.

Starting Monday, the southbound right turn lane at Indian Boundary Road will be closed, as will the right turn lane from westbound Indian Boundary Road to northbound State Road 49. Once that phase is done, work will move to the southwest and southeast quadrants of the intersection. The Indiana Department of Transportation says it's part of a project to improve the traffic signal and widen the pavement.

Work is also underway at State Road 49 and the Indiana Toll Road. The truck parking area at that intersection is scheduled to be closed for about 10 days, starting Monday. Future phases will involve widening southbound State Road 49 to add another left turn lane.

INDOT says both intersections will remain open, but drivers should expect delays.