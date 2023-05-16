Business & Industry Hall of Fame inductees honored for growing businesses from entrepreneurial roots

Leaders in the construction, business and hospitality industries were among those inducted into the Northwest Indiana Business & Industry Hall of Fame this week. This year's inductees include Good Hospitality Services founder and owner Jeff Good, Crown Corr CEO Richard Pellar, Munster Steel Company President Jeanne Robbins and Urschel Laboratories President and CEO Rick Urschel.

They were recognized Monday during an event hosted by the Times and In Business. Times Media Company President Tom Schager honored the inductees for growing their businesses from entrepreneurial roots and for sharing the recognition with their employees.

"It's very difficult to find a more inspiring and influential group of individuals and businesses throughout the state," Schager added.

Chester, Incorporated was honored as Enterprise of the Year. CEO Pete Peuquet said despite its long history and ventures into many different industries, some things haven't changed.

"We're still an idea company," Peuquet told those in attendance. "We still think that maybe 75 years from now, we'll come up with more every year."

Former Lake County Indiana Economic Alliance President Karen Lauerman was remembered for her contributions to Northwest Indiana and inducted posthumously.