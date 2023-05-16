New funding could help Westville Correctional Facility reconstruction move forward

Funding arrangements are moving forward for the reconstruction of the Westville Correctional Facility. The new state budget includes an $800 million funding increase for correctional facilities, and Governor Eric Holcomb says the Westville prison is a priority.

"We need to have facilities that are modern and secure, in terms of our correctional facilities," Holcomb told reporters during a visit to Northwest Indiana on Monday.

The estimated cost of the project has continued to increase in recent years.