Construction to close portions of State Road 2, U.S. 6

Lakeshore Public Radio | By Michael Gallenberger
Published May 29, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT
map provided by INDOT

State Road 2 will be closed between Valparaiso and Westville starting Tuesday. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the highway will be closed between Porter County roads 400 North and 575 East, while crews replace the crossing over the West Branch of Crooked Creek.

State Road 2 is scheduled to remain closed through early August. INDOT's official detour uses State Road 49 and U.S. 6.

Also starting Tuesday, U.S. 6 will be closed in LaPorte County between U.S. 35 and County Road 550 East, as crews replace the bridge over the Kankakee River. U.S. 6 is expected to be closed until late September.

