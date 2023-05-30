Railroad crossing repairs to close Roosevelt Rd. in Valparaiso

Railroad crossing repairs will lead to road closures in Valparaiso. Roosevelt Road will be closed at the CN railroad crossing Wednesday through Friday, weather permitting.

City Engineer Mike Jabo told the board of works last week his department has been asking the railroad to address rough crossings for the past year. "One of the crossings they wished to do is the Roosevelt Road crossing. If you've driven it, you've noticed that the wood across it, they had to take out a section, throw some asphalt just to keep it in shape over the winter. They're coming in this spring and they want to replace and repair that crossing," Jabo explained.

Drivers are asked to use Lincolnway, Morgan, Calumet and Evans as a detour.

Meanwhile, those who use Elm Street as a shortcut between Morgan and Roosevelt will encounter a lower speed limit. The board of works agreed to lower it to 25 miles per hour. Jabo said there's currently an un-posted 30 mile-per-hour limit.

"It's a popular bypass. . . . The street is made largely of residential properties with a few commercial properties. There's also an active playground at the Banta Center," Jabo told board members.

Jabo said he expects more railroad crossings to be repaired this summer.