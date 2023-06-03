© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Nominations sought for Society of Innovators

Lakeshore Public Radio | By Michael Gallenberger
Published June 3, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT
Purdue University Northwest
/

Purdue Northwest is looking for nominations for its Society of Innovators. Residents can nominate individuals or teams, including self-nominations, until July 31. Innovators who live or work in the seven-county Northwest Indiana region are eligible.

The program is now in its 19th year. Executive Director Sheila Matias says in a statement that innovation is part of the Region's heritage, and the recognition can encourage others to take their ideas to market.

New inductees and other award winners will be recognized during a luncheon in November.

