Local News

Sheriff's department investigating fire at Lake County Jail

Lakeshore Public Radio | By Michael Gallenberger
Published June 5, 2023 at 7:39 PM CDT
screenshot from Lake County Sheriff's Department Facebook video

The Lake County Sheriff's Department is investigating, after someone apparently started a fire in the lobby of the county jail Monday. The sheriff's department says that just before noon, a man entered the lobby, doused the area with some type of accelerant, lit it and ran.

Surveillance video shows flames quickly spread across the lobby floor, but the sheriff's department says the fire was quickly extinguished and there was no major damage. The city of Crown Point says the fire was already out by the time its firefighters arrived.

The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a dark t-shirt, jeans and a baseball cap with a logo on the front. He left the area in a blue S-U-V.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff's Department Detective Bureau.

Local News Lake County Sheriff's DepartmentLake County Jail
Michael Gallenberger
