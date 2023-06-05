Sheriff's department investigating fire at Lake County Jail

The Lake County Sheriff's Department is investigating, after someone apparently started a fire in the lobby of the county jail Monday. The sheriff's department says that just before noon, a man entered the lobby, doused the area with some type of accelerant, lit it and ran.

Surveillance video shows flames quickly spread across the lobby floor, but the sheriff's department says the fire was quickly extinguished and there was no major damage. The city of Crown Point says the fire was already out by the time its firefighters arrived.

The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a dark t-shirt, jeans and a baseball cap with a logo on the front. He left the area in a blue S-U-V.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff's Department Detective Bureau.