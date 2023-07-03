Delays expected, as intersection work continues on State Road 49

Intersection work continues on State Road 49 in Chesterton.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says the intersection at the Toll Road entrance will have intermittent road closures over the next couple of weeks. The closures will last up to five minutes at a time, as crews transfer lines and wire the new traffic signals. A future phase will involve widening southbound State Road 49 to add another left turn lane.

Pavement widening and traffic signal improvements are also taking place at State Road 49 and Indian Boundary Road. INDOT says drivers should expect delays. Work is scheduled to continue through early September.

Meanwhile, in Starke County, the intersection of state roads 8 and 39 will be closed for about three weeks, starting Wednesday, due to culvert replacements on State Road 39. And in LaPorte County, a resurfacing project will bring lane closures to State Road 212, starting Thursday.