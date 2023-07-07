© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Local News

Portage continues moving garbage truck fleet to compressed natural gas

Lakeshore Public Radio | By Michael Gallenberger
Published July 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT
Street Superintendent Randy Reeder discusses the transition to compressed natural gas garbage trucks during the September 6 city council meeting.
screenshot from City of Portage YouTube video
Street Superintendent Randy Reeder discusses the transition to compressed natural gas garbage trucks during the September 6 city council meeting.

The city of Portage continues moving its fleet of garbage trucks to compressed natural gas. The city recently purchased seven CNG trucks with a grant from the Indiana Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Fund.

Street Superintendent Randy Reeder says the city showed some of them off during its Fourth of July parade and has launched a naming contest for Portage fourth and fifth graders. "We've got one, 'Oscar's New Can,'" Reeder told the city council Wednesday. "That's our mini-loader."

Reeder said another $4.55 million has been allocated to the effort through the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission. That will include funding for about four new CNG trucks next year and a CNG station in 2025.

"That's a great revenue from there that we've taken advantage of, and that is an 80/20 match," Reeder added.

Switching from diesel to CNG trucks is seen as a way to reduce costs, while lowering carbon emissions.

Portage City CouncilRandy ReederVolkswagen Mitigation Trust FundNorthwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission
Michael Gallenberger
