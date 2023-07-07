Portage continues moving garbage truck fleet to compressed natural gas
The city of Portage continues moving its fleet of garbage trucks to compressed natural gas. The city recently purchased seven CNG trucks with a grant from the Indiana Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Fund.
Street Superintendent Randy Reeder says the city showed some of them off during its Fourth of July parade and has launched a naming contest for Portage fourth and fifth graders. "We've got one, 'Oscar's New Can,'" Reeder told the city council Wednesday. "That's our mini-loader."
Reeder said another $4.55 million has been allocated to the effort through the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission. That will include funding for about four new CNG trucks next year and a CNG station in 2025.
"That's a great revenue from there that we've taken advantage of, and that is an 80/20 match," Reeder added.
Switching from diesel to CNG trucks is seen as a way to reduce costs, while lowering carbon emissions.