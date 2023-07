Drivers in Hobart should be on the lookout for a road closure starting next week.

State Road 51, also known as Lake Park Avenue, will be closed between Laura Lane and 10th Street, for a small structure replacement. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the highway will be closed from next Monday through late October.

INDOT's official detour uses U.S. 30, I-65, I-80/94 and U.S. 6.