NIPSCO solar projects up and running

NIPSCO says its first two Indiana-based solar projects are now online. Indiana Crossroads Solar in White County was developed by EDP Renewables North American and generates 200 megawatts. The first phase of NextEra Energy Resources' Dunns Bridge Solar generates 265 megawatts in Jasper County.

The utility says the decision to retire its remaining coal-fired units and move to renewable energy "is driven by real-world data and economics." It'll also result in a 90-percent reduction in carbon emissions from 2005 to 2030. NIPSCO says the sale of excess power and renewable energy credits from its existing wind projects has brought in nearly $60 million since 2021, which it says, it passed along to customers.

NIPSCO President Mike Hooper said in a statement that the first two solar projects are a crucial step in its long-term energy transition plan.