Local News

Porter County Commissioners approve venue rental policy for 'adult' events, those serving alcohol

Lakeshore Public Radio | By Michael Gallenberger
Published July 12, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT

Those holding events at Porter County-owned facilities will have some additional rules to follow. The county commissioners decided to review their rental policies, following uproar over an event that would've included a drag show at the Porter County Expo Center.

The policy approved by the commissioners Tuesday requires patrons being served alcohol to be given a wristband, hand stamp or lanyard badge. County Attorney Scott McClure said if a promoter defines an event as intended for adults, children 16 and younger would only be allowed to attend with a parent or guardian.

"And the promoter shall advertise the event as 'intended for adults,' so the public is aware of what the intention is," McClure explained.

One of the most controversial proposals — a dress code banning nudity and visible underwear — was apparently left out of the final policy.

Local News Porter County Board of CommissionersScott McClurePorter County Expo Center and Fairgrounds
